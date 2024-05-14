Leaders Urged to Uphold Social Harmony in Poll Speeches: Election Commission
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaders primarily responsible for correcting course of poll speeches to avoid permanent dent on country's social fabric: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunita Kejriwal Urges Gujarat Voters to Safeguard Democratic Values
MEA: USCIRF Not Expected to Understand India's Pluralistic, Democratic Values
Congress is indispensable for the country's well-being, proclaims DPCC interim chief Devender Yadav
Prime Minister Modi Addresses Rally in Telangana: Congress Lacking Concern for Country's Well-being