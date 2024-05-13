Lok Sabha polls: 209 nominations filed on second last day in Punjab, says Chief Electoral Officer

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, announced on Monday that a total of 209 nominations have been filed for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on the last second day of filing nominations in the state. Providing a breakdown of the nominations, Sibin C stated that 29 nominations have been filed from Gurdaspur. Notable candidates include Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi from the Aam Aadmi Party and Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

In Amritsar, 21 nominations have been filed, including candidates from various parties such as Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Indian National Congress, and Vishal Sidhu of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Similarly, 20 nominations have been filed from Khadoor Sahib, with candidates like Virsa Singh Valtoha of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Kulbir Singh Zira of the Indian National Congress, and Laljit Singh Bhullar of the Aam Aadmi Party vying for the seat.

Other constituencies also saw notable nominations, with 10 nominations from Jalandhar, including Pawan Kumar Tinu of the Aam Aadmi Party and Purshotam Lal of the CPI(M). 8 from Hoshiarpur which includes Sohan Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Anita of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Ranjit Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party. 19 from Anandpur Sahib which includes Vijay Inder Singla of the Indian National Congress. 19 from Ludhiana these include Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Indian National Congress, Ranjit Singh Dhillon of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Ashok Prashar Pappi of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Six candidates have filed their nomination papers from Fatehgarh Sahib. These include Bikramjit Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Eight nominations have been filed from Faridkot. These include Amarjit Kaur from the Indian National Congress, he added. As many as 14 nominations have been filed from Bathinda, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Parampal Kaur Sidhu of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he added.

Similarly, 16 nominations have been filed from Sangrur, including Gurmeet Singh Hayer of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Khanna of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Iqbal Singh Jhundan of Shiromani Akali Dal and Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), he added. 21 nominations have been filed from Patiala, including Preneet Kaur of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Balbir Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party. 18 nominations have been filed from Ferozepur. These include Sher Singh of the Indian National Congress, Surinder Kamboj of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Jagdeep Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party and Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of the Bharatiya Janata Partym, he added.

Sibin C reminded that May 14 is the last day for filing nominations, while scrutiny of papers will be conducted on May 15, and withdrawal of nominations will take place on May 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)