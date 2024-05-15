Prominent Leaders PM Modi, Amit Shah to Lead BJP's Campaign in Himachal Pradesh
BJP's star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key leaders. The list features Union ministers, state chief ministers, and party candidates. Former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan is among the star campaigners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list also includes the names of Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Union minister and BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur has also been named as a star campaigner, along with the saffron party's nominee from Mandi Kangana Ranaut and its candidates from Shimla and Kangra, Suresh Kashyap and Rajeev Bharadwaj respectively.
Former Himachal Pradesh chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and Jai Ram Thakur will also be campaigning for the BJP candidates.
Recently-elected Rajya Sabha member and former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan has also been named among the star campaigners by the saffron party.
Besides, party leaders Saudan Singh, Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, Vandana Yogi, Pawan Kajal, Manoj Tiwari, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Siddharthan, Tejasvi Surya, Indu Goswami, Sikander Kumar, Shrikant Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal have also been announced as star campaigners for the party.
