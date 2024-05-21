Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh: A Fiery Election Battle in Himachal Pradesh

BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangna Ranaut on Tuesday termed her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh ''Bigdel Shahazada (spoiled prince)'' and said perhaps his mother did not teach him to respect women.

Singh, a Himachal Pradesh minister, is the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh, the sitting MP from Mandi and the Congress' state unit president. He is the titular king of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr.

At a poll meeting, actor-politician Ranaut claimed that Vikramaditya Singh has said that ''the temples visited by me would have to be purified''.

''I have the blessings of people and the gods and goddesses. The election result on June 4 would reveal who enjoys the blessings of gods and goddesses,'' she said.

Ranaut, who has been involved in multiple spats with Singh, said, ''The 'Bigdel Shahazada' (spoiled prince) does not know what respect for women is. Perhaps her mother Pratibha Singh did not teach him to respect women.'' Exuding confidence that Narendra Modi will become prime minister for the third time in a row, she said, ''The Congress will not win even 50 seats and the INDIA bloc's dream of having five prime ministers in five years would shatter.'' Singh, on the other hand, asserted that the INDIA bloc would form government at the Centre after the polls and Mandi would be made a smart city.

Addressing a series of election meetings in Mandi town, he said that his father Virbhadra Singh granted Central Zone status to Mandi and ''gifted'' institutions such as IIT-Mandi and a medical college to the region.

The Congress candidate also said that his mother Pratibha Singh also gave impetus to the development works in this parliamentary constituency.

''As a public works department minister, I got Rs 3,560 crore sanctioned from the Center for the maintenance and construction of roads in the state. My priority would be to construct Jalori Jot and Bhugu Jot tunnels and strengthen the road network,'' he added.

Polling in four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on June 1. Bypolls to six assembly seats that fell vacant after disqualification of Congress MLAs would be held simultaneously.

