Election Commission warns of strict action against anonymous hoardings

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that it has been receiving representations from various stakeholders including political parties regarding election hoardings at authorized/unauthorized sites in the national capital which do not bear on its face the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher thereof, violating the electoral laws and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. In its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, NCT of Delhi, the poll body said that officers/officials/authorities, dealing with the subject, should once again be sensitized tobe more vigilant in the field to ensure that no campaign material, as mentioned above,without having the names and addresses of the printer and publisher circulated/fixedin the area at the authorized/unauthorized sites, in violation of the norms prescribed bylaw and the Commission.

"It is the responsibility of the respective Assistant Returning Officer/Returning 0fficer of the Constituency to ensure that there is no occurrence of the incidence mentioned above and strict and swift action is taken to take down/confiscate such election material in accordance with the law and the Commission's instructions. The relevant municipal and police authorities may also be sensitized about the same," the poll body said. Voting in Delhi will be held for 7 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of the votes will be done collectively across the nation on June 4. (ANI)

