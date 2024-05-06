Left Menu

KCR Predicts BJP Will Fall Short of 200 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections

BRS leader KCR believes BJP will not reach 200 Lok Sabha seats, giving regional parties a significant role. He dismisses BJP's "400 paar" slogan, predicting a difficult path to even 200 seats. From southern states, BJP is unlikely to win many seats. Regarding a hung verdict, KCR suggests either BJP or Congress may support regional parties in government formation. He emphasizes the need for an experienced leader as Prime Minister and questions the achievements of Congress and BJP over 75 years.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:08 IST
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the BJP would not cross 200 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and asserted the regional parties would then play a major role.

In an interview with PTI videos, he said information received by him everyday indicates that the saffron party would not get full majority.

''They are not going to cross 200 seats. That's where I am telling you, regional parties are going to play a major role...100 per cent, it is going to happen,'' Rao said.

The '400 paar' slogan of BJP is ''rubbish'' and that crossing even 200 seats is turning out to be difficult, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said.

From the southern states, BJP would not get even five-10 seats, he said.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported comments that BJP expects 200 seats from the first two phases, he said BJP ''spreads more propaganda than Goebbels.'' BJP lost deposit in 64 assembly seats in the 2023 assembly polls in Telangana, he said.

Asked who BRS would support in the event of a hung verdict, he said either BJP or Congress have to support the regional parties in government formation.

When pointed about the need for picking a leader as Prime Minister, he said an experienced and good leader could be selected for job.

What have Congress and BJP have achieved in 75 years of Independence, he asked.

