Left Menu

Kejriwal's Release from Prison Boosts Opposition to Modi Government

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin praised the Supreme Court's interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling it a victory for justice and a boost to the opposition unity.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:11 IST
Kejriwal's Release from Prison Boosts Opposition to Modi Government
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday welcomed the grant of interim bail by the Supreme Court to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said his release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies the opposition INDIA bloc.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK said on X: ''I welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision granting interim bail to Hon'ble Delhi Chief Minister and @AamAadmiParty National Convenor Thiru @ArvindKejriwal. This victory against injustice strengthens our democracy. Thiru Arvind Kejriwal's release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies our #INDIA bloc, bolstering our momentum towards sweeping the elections.'' Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024