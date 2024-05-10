Sharad Pawar's Stance: Parliamentary Democracy Non-Negotiable for Partnerships

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the parliamentary democracy is under threat because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he won't ally with those who do not believe in it. Pawar's statement has come after the prime minister advised the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after the Lok Sabha poll results instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress. Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said it is his clear opinion that parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi. ''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were arrested and put behind bars. This (the arrests) would not have been possible without the role of the Central government and Central leadership. This shows how much faith they have in the democratic system,'' the party chief said. He further said that he cannot ally with any person, party or ideology that does not believe in parliamentary democracy. Pawar emphasised that to maintain unity in the country, all faiths must be included and taken along.

''PM Modi's recent speeches have been conducive to creating rifts among communities, which is dangerous for the country. Wherever things are not in the nation's interest, neither I nor my colleagues will venture,'' he said.

Pawar claimed that public opinion has gradually started changing against Modi's ideology, which is why he appears restless, and his statements reflect this restlessness.

When asked about Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks that they would end reservations to Muslims and increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Pawar said they were not against increasing the quota for these communities, but questioned how a person in power can take a stand against a particular community.

''If a person who holds the country's reins starts favouring a particular community, religion, or language, then the country's unity will be in peril. This applies to the prime minister or any other colleague in his government,'' he said.

Of late, Modi's speeches during the election campaigns are not befitting of the post of prime minister, which is an institution, he said.

Pawar further said that PM Modi's criticism of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by calling it ''nakli'' (duplicate) was inappropriate, and it was undignified to make such statements about a party which presents its stance to the people. ''Who has given the right to call it 'nakli'? He is the prime minister and he should maintain balance. Calling it 'nakli' is inappropriate and undignified,'' he said.

During a rally in Nandurbar in north Maharashtra earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, without naming Pawar, said that the ''duplicate NCP and Shiv Sena'' have made up their minds to merge with the Congress after the poll results on June 4, but should instead join Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Referring to PM Modi's advice, Pawar said, ''Regardless of whether anybody needs us, we will act according to our conscience and won't go against the ideology we were brought up in.'' Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly using intimidating language towards Shirur NCP (SP) MLA, the party chief said there is a set framework of rules for persons holding the chief minister and other ministerial positions.

''I have not heard the remarks, but if, as per the media reports, such a statement was made, it does not fit within that framework.'' In a poll rally in Shirur, the deputy chief minister targeted NCP (SP) MLA Ashok Pawar, saying he will ensure the latter does not win the state assembly polls later this year.

