13 Maharashtra Seats Witness 264 Candidates Contesting in Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

264 candidates are in the running for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, after 37 withdrew their nominations. The 13 seats will have polls on May 20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:45 IST
Rrepresentative Image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra after 37 contestants withdrew their nominations, an official said on Monday.

These comprise 18 in Dhule, 10 in Dindori, 31 in Nashik, 10 in Palghar, 27 in Bhiwandi, 28 in Kalyan, 24 in Thane, 19 in Mumbai North, 21 in Mumbai North West, 20 in Mumbai North East, 27 in Mumbai North Central, 15 in Mumbai South Central and 14 in Mumbai South.

These 13 seats will go to polls on May 20.

