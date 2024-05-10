Left Menu

Bihar's Khagaria: Protests Halt Repoling at Two Lok Sabha Booths

Repolling at two booths in Khagaria, Bihar, was peaceful, with no incidents reported. Voting was held due to EVM damage during previous elections, and the turnout percentage is yet to be released by the Election Commission.

PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Repolling at two booths in Bihar's Khagaria Lok Sabha seat was peaceful on Friday, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, an official said.

Voting began at 7 am at booth numbers 182 and 183, under the Beldaur assembly segment of the Khagaria parliamentary constituency, and continued till 6 pm, he said.

Till the time of filing this report, the Election Commission had not provided the polling percentage.

Repolling was ordered at these polling booths, as voting was disrupted on account of vandalisation of EVMs on May 7 during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Among the five Bihar seats that went to polls in the third phase on May 7, Khagaria had the lowest number of 18.40 lakh voters and the constituency registered a turnout of 58.20 per cent.

Voting was largely peaceful in Khagaria, Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul and Madhepura, with a provisional turnout of 60 per cent.

All five seats are currently held by the NDA.

