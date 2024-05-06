Left Menu

India-American community leader: Strong India means protected and strengthened American interests

Americas interests in Asia are protected and strengthened with a strong India which has become a responsible player in the region as a counter-check to Chinas growing influence, an eminent Indian-American community leader has said.Yogi Chugh, a businessman from California, said there was a tremendous amount of excitement about the rise of India.

America's interests in Asia are protected and strengthened with a strong India which has become a responsible player in the region as a counter-check to China's growing influence, an eminent Indian-American community leader has said.

Yogi Chugh, a businessman from California, said there was a tremendous amount of excitement about the rise of India.

"I think America's interests are protected and strengthened with the strong India. India has built a formidable role in the world, not only through its economy but through the potential of being the third-largest economy in the world. Along the way, India has become a responsible player in the region as a counter-check to China's growing influence," he said.

"On one hand you have a choice of the debt trap. On one hand, you have a choice of India becoming a true partner, whether it's the New South, whether it's a voice for Africa, India continues to play a pivotal role. ''The United States and India will have a formidable relationship. Many have called it the most consequential partnership of the 21st century," Chugh said. He said that the ongoing election would demonstrate to people that India is on the rise.

As India rises, the middle class and those who aspire to work will continue to find that India's economy creates opportunities.

There'll be challenges and that challenge is what makes democracy so vibrant, he said.

''First and foremost, one of the conversations that I have with anybody in the United States is the rise of India 2.0, there's a tremendous amount of excitement. There's this belief that India is on the rise," Chugh said.

"The economy is growing at a rate that's unprecedented. There's a great attention from corporate America that looks to see how they become a part of the India growth story,'' Chugh said.

