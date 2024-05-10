Haryana Congress Raises Concerns Over Khattar's Z-Plus Security, Citing Allegations of Discrimination

The Haryana Congress on Friday questioned the grant of Z-Plus security cover to former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of ''discrimination in name of security.'' Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed told reporters here that Khattar was also a BJP candidate and was contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal seat.

''We want to ask on what basis Khattar has been given Z-Plus security. If Z-Plus cover has to be given to ex-CM, then there are two ex-chief ministers Om Prakash Chautala and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, but they do not have such a cover. What is the reason that only one ex-CM has been extended such security cover,'' he asked.

Ahmed alleged that different yardsticks were being used in the extension of the security cover to the politicians.

''We believe there should be a level playing field and there should not be discrimination in the name of security. It also influences voters in a wrong way and the Election Commission should take cognizance of this,'' he said.

After Nayab Singh Saini replaced Khattar as chief minister in March, the Haryana government decided to continue Khattar's Z-Plus security – the top security cover — citing threat assessment.

