"Time for Taranjit Sandhu to serve Amritsar": EAM Jaishankar appeals support BJP's Amritsar candidate

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday went all praise for former diplomat and BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu saying that Sandhu served the country with great dedication and that the time has come for him to serve Amritsar. Speaking during an interactive session in Amritsar, EAM Jaishankar said, "He (Taranjit Singh Sandhu) has served the nation wholeheartedly and now the time has come for him (Taranjit Singh Sandhu) to serve Amritsar. He can only serve the city when the people here will give him this chance so I leave this work to you people to choose him and give him a chance to serve."

Former diplomat and BJP candidate for Amritsar, Taranjit Singh Sandhu filed his nomination papers on Friday for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Sandhu was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a roadshow prior to filing his nomination papers.

"He will be a good Parliament member and is a very popular diplomat. He has served the country a lot. Now the time has come to serve Amritsar. He is held in high esteem in Delhi. You can't choose a better candidate than Taranjit Sandhu to take forward the interests of Amritsar and Punjab," the Union minister said. On Taranjit Singh's demand to open a consulate in Amritsar, Jaishankar said, "I will speak (to media) in the evening. I am very delighted now. I have come here to support him". Before filing his nomination papers, Sandhu held a roadshow in an open jeep. He was flanked by S Jaishankar.

The EAM also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance during the interactive session in Amritsar and said, "Now, the challenge that is bigger than Pakistan is that of terrorism...there are some other countries who are putting pressure on us somewhere against our interests." "I would say that if we want to make a developed India, there should be such a government, there should be such a Prime Minister, and along with him, there should also be such MPs who are in favor of India, who can strongly advance India's interests in the world," said Jaishankar.

Sandhu, during his stint as India's envoy to the US, oversaw several key deals between the two countries, including the deal with US giant GE to make fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. A large number of BJP workers also participated in the roadshow that stretched over nearly three kilometres.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Sandhu offered prayers at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshah in Amritsar today. Sandhu, who hails from Amritsar, joined the BJP this March.

On February 1, Sandhu was relieved of his duties after he retired as the Indian envoy to the US. He had assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020. Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats in US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC, twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, from July 2013 to January 2017.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on June 1 to elect 13 members to the 18th Lok Sabha. In the past general elections, the BJP had won two seats with a 9.7 per cent vote share, the Congress won 8 seats with a 40.6 per cent, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP won 1 seat each.

Elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)