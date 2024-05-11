Kerala Opposition Leader Slams Law and Order Situation

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, on Saturday alleged that under the Left government, the law and order system in Kerala has broken down.

Satheesan also lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in charge of the Home Department, saying that as he was on a foreign tour, there was no one to take control of the police system in the state.

The opposition leader said that the State Police chief should be ready to take strict action against the criminals without waiting for the chief minister's return.

He alleged that brutal killings and attacks were being reported every day from various parts of Kerala.

Referring to the brutal assault and resultant death of a 26-year-old man in the state capital on Friday, Satheesan alleged that anyone can now take the law into their hands.

He blamed the Left government and its Home Department for the state of affairs in Kerala.

Satheesan alleged that the reason for breakdown of law and order in the state was the politicisation of the police and handing over control of the police stations to the ruling CPI(M)'s district and area committees.

As a result, the state police was only cracking down on the opposition's political movements and providing security to CPI(M) criminals, he further alleged.

He also accused the CPI(M) leaders of protecting the drug and goonda mafias in the state.

Satheesan said that the Kerala police should work on an urgent basis to restore law and order in the state and control criminals and drug gangs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)