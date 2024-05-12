Left Menu

BJP plotted to destabilize AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJPs plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest but this did not fructify.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP became more united after my arrest, the Delhi chief minister said while addressing MLAs of his party following a meeting here.BJP people would say before my arrest that they will break the party and topple the governments in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal said.They had a plan that they will arrest me, break the party, topple the government in Delhi and then in Punjab also.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:29 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP's plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest but this did not fructify.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) became more united ''after my arrest'', the Delhi chief minister said while addressing MLAs of his party following a meeting here.

''BJP people would say before my arrest that they will break the party and topple the governments in Delhi and Punjab,'' Kejriwal said.

''They had a plan that they will arrest me, break the party, topple the government in Delhi and then in Punjab also. After arrest, their plan failed. You all did not break,'' he said. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

