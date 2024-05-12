Left Menu

PM Modi's Roadshow to Re-energize BJP Cadres in Bihar: DyCM Samrat Chaudhary

This roadshow will certainly enthuse party workers and motivate them to ensure victory to NDA nominees in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Bihar DyCM, said, Our PM thinks for the overall development of the country and also for the welfare of the general public, including weaker sections of the society.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:37 IST
PM Modi's Roadshow to Re-energize BJP Cadres in Bihar: DyCM Samrat Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna on Sunday will enthuse party workers and motivate them to ensure victory of NDA nominees in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Chaudhary said, ''People of Patna are fully prepared to give a grand welcome to Modi Ji. It will be the first roadshow in Patna by any PM. This roadshow will certainly enthuse party workers and motivate them to ensure victory to NDA nominees in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.'' The Bihar DyCM, said, ''Our PM thinks for the overall development of the country and also for the welfare of the general public, including weaker sections of the society. The NDA government under the leadership of Modi Ji has launched several welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections of the society. PM does not think for himself. He is a 'fakir' and will always remain a fakir.'' Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements are in place across the city for the PM's roadshow. There will be a complete ban on flying drones in any locality and plying of vehicles will remain suspended on the roadshow route, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

The roadshow will commence at the Income Tax office roundabout, situated a few hundred metres from the state BJP headquarters, and conclude at Udyog Bhavan in the vicinity of Gandhi Maidan, passing through crowded localities like Fraser Road, Exhibition Road, Kadam Kuan and Sahitya Sammelan.

Barricades have been erected on both sides of the road along the route and commercial establishments, which are aplenty in the area, are likely to remain closed. The SSP said forces would be deployed on rooftops of many buildings to keep a tight vigil.

After the roadshow, the prime minister is scheduled to retire for the night at the Raj Bhavan. On Monday, he is scheduled to visit Takht Harmandir, the famous Sikh shrine situated in the old city area, where Guru Gobind Singh was born and spent his childhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India
4
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024