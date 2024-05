Russia's Putin proposes sacking Defence Minister Shoigu, parliament says

President Vladimir Putin has proposed replacing his defence minister and long-term ally, Sergei Shoigu, more than two years into the Ukraine war, the upper house of Russia's parliament said on Sunday. Putin proposed Andrei Belousov, a former deputy prime minister, as the new defence minister.

Putin also proposed that Sergei Lavrov remain as foreign minister. Shoigu has served as defence minister since 2012.

