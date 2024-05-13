Spain's Socialists maintain lead in Catalan elections, Junts second with 50% of vote counted
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 01:15 IST
Spain's Socialists were ahead in Catalonia's regional election on Sunday with 41 seats of the 135-seat chamber with 50% of the vote counted.
Hardline separatist party Junts was in second place with 35 seats, while the incumbent more moderate separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) had 20 seats.
