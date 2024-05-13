Over 5,000 police personnel deployed for smooth polling in Visakhapatnam

Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed for incident-free polling in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on elaborate security arrangements made in Visakhapatnam, Commissioner of Police Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said, "Extensive security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. More than 5,000 personnel are deployed in Visakhapatnam. All the polling activities are being monitored through CCTV. The EVMs are functioning properly and voting is underway across seven constituencies in a peaceful manner. So far, there is no problem in the city."

Appealing to the voters, he said, "We have made elaborate security arrangements, so I urge all voters to go and vote for the best person, the best party and the best government.'' Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency Visakhapatnam is one of the twenty-five Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh. The polling for the fourth phase in Visakhapatnam is underway today. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP's) candidate Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi faces a tough battle in Visakhapatnam against Telugu Desam Party's Sri Bharat and Congress's P Sathyanarayana Reddy. Botsa Lakshmi is the wife of the State Education Minister and YSRCP senior leader, Botsa Satyanarayana.

Sri Bharat is the son-in-law of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. In the 2019 general elections, MVV Satyanarayana of YSRCP defeated TDP's Bharat Mathukumilli in a close contest. Satyanarayana won the seat by 4414 votes. While Jana Sena party candidate VV Lakshmi Narayana secured 288,874 votes.

The YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The principal opposition party, the TDPwill take on the ruling YSRCP. TDP has an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. JanaSena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Andhra Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 23.10 per cent till 11 am. West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 32.78 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest voter turnout of 14.94 per cent till 11 am. Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)