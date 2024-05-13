Bihar: Misa Bharti RJD candidate from Patliputra files her nomination for Lok Sabha polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, Misa Bharti, filed her nomination for Lok Sabha Elections on Monday. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav were also present at the filing. Speaking to reporters she accused PM Modi and the BJP government at the centre of not having done anything for Bihar.

"PM Narendra Modi has been ruling for the last 10 years, people gave him two chances. Had he done anything for the country, he would not have to hold a roadshow. He should have listed and told people all that he has done in his term, but he just waved hands and made some headlines in the media, this does no good to anyone. This will not give any employment, special package, or special status to Bihar, nor will it double farmers' income," Misa said before filing her nominations. Misa Bharti will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Pataliputra constituency against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav.

The Pataliputra constituency in Bihar will go to the polls in the last phase on June 1. In 2014, Ram Kripal revolted after Lalu Prasad decided to field his elder daughter Misa Bharti from the Patliputra seat as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee and Yadav joined the BJP.

The Pataliputra seat comprises six assembly segments, including Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Misha (Misa) Bharti lost the Pataliputra constituency to Ram Kripal Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Ram Kripal Yadav was Lalu Yadav's close aide before 2014.

Notably, polling in Bihar, which sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha, is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats. While the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 2 seats. (ANI)

