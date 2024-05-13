Left Menu

Telangana Lok Sabha Polls: 40.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM

Telangana recorded 40.38% voter turnout by 1 pm in the Lok Sabha polls. Polling is ongoing in 17 constituencies with no reported law and order issues. The turnout is higher compared to the previous Assembly elections. The Hyderabad Collector has filed a case against a BJP candidate for allegedly asking a voter to raise her burqa to check her identity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several prominent personalities, including KCR, M Venkaiah Naidu, and Chiranjeevi, have cast their votes.

Telangana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 40.38 per cent till 1 pm on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.

Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.

No law and order problems had been reported till around noon, state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said.

He said the voter turnout is higher by three-four per cent compared to the polling percentage reported till around 1 pm in the last Legislative Assembly elections.

''We are hoping that our poll percentages will be quite good compared to 2019 Parliament elections,'' he said.

He said an enquiry is going on into some complaints that have been received.

Meanwhile, the Collector of Hyderabad district said on 'X' that a case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against Madhavi Latha, contesting candidate, BJP, under different sections of IPC and Representation of the People Act.

This follows an allegation that she checked the identity of a woman voter by asking her to raise her burqa.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy exercised his franchise in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao voted in his native village of Chintamadaka in Siddipet district.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who voted.

BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, polling was also underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident few months ago.

