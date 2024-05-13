Brazil's Lula postpones Chile trip amid severe Southern state floodings
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:09 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed a trip to Chile previously scheduled for this week to focus on the government's response to floods in southern Brazil, the foreing ministry said on Monday.
Lula's official visit to Chile was supposed to take place from May 17 to 18.
