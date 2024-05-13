Left Menu

"Modi ji was stopped from visiting Ferozepur, we will bring him here again": Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab's Ferozepur again as he recalled the security breach incident earlier in January 2022 due to which the PM's visit was called off midway.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:21 IST
"Modi ji was stopped from visiting Ferozepur, we will bring him here again": Hardeep Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab's Ferozepur again as he recalled the security breach incident earlier in January 2022 due to which the PM's visit was called off midway. Puri said that the BJP is contesting on all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on its own for the first time after a long time and expressed confidence in the party receiving a positive response in the elections.

"BJP is contesting on all the seats in Punjab. Earlier we never contested more than 3 Lok Sabha seats. This time we will contest all Lok Sabha seats and Assembly seats. I urge people to vote for BJP candidate Rana Gurmit S Sodhi & make him win in large numbers. On January 5, Modiji was stopped from entering Ferozepur now an inquiry committee is looking into it. But we will definitely bring him again and all the projects will be implemented as promised," Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking to reporters in Punjab's Ferozepur on Monday. According to government sources, earlier in March this year, the central government sought a detailed action-taken report from the Punjab government over the Prime Minister's security breach during his visit to the state on January 5, 2022.

On January 5, 2022, the Prime Minister's convoy was held up at a flyover due to a blockade by protestors in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. An apex court committee, which enquired into a security lapse after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was held up on a flyover in Punjab on January 5, blamed a senior State police officer for failing to discharge his duty to maintain law and order despite the availability of sufficient personnel, the Supreme Court said.

"Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that the Prime Minister will enter that route," the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana conveyed to the waiting lawyers after perusing the report of the committee which was headed by former apex court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra. Seven Punjab cops including Bathinda SP were suspended for the security breach. (ANI)

