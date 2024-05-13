Left Menu

BJP's Suresh Kashyap files nomination from Shimla Lok Sabha seat, exudes confidence of victory

BJP candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency Suresh Kashyap, who is a sitting MP, filed his nomination papers on Monday. He expressed confidence that the BJP will win the parliamentary seat

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:36 IST
BJP candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency Suresh Kashyap, who is a sitting MP, filed his nomination papers on Monday.He expressed confidence that the BJP will win the parliamentary seat. "With the blessings of people, we're confident of securing victory for the fourth consecutive time. We aim to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Kashyap said he has visited all assembly seats in the constituency and people are supporting BJP. He said the people have expressed their positive feelings for the party which strived for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Kashyap is facing the main challenge from Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Suresh Kashyap had defeated Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress by 3,27,514 votes. Earlier, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, exuded confidence of the BJP's victory in Lok Sabha polls.

"There is a positive enthusiasm among the people in the state. We are going to win in the four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state with a huge majority... In the country, it is 'abki baar, 400 paar', in Himachal it is four out of four for the BJP," Thakur told ANI. The ruling Congress has also expressed confidence of winning all four Lok Sabha seats - Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

