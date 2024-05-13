West Bengal Governor appoints VCs to three state Universities

Left Menu

"Hon'ble Chancellor appoints VCs in 3 Universities today. Prof. Kallol Paul as VC of Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University, Jhargram Prof Asutosh Ghosh as VC of Rani Rashmoni Green University Tarakeswar, Hoogly and VC of Harichand Guruchand University," Bose said in a post on 'X'.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:19 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has appointed Vice Chancellors in three Universities in the state on Monday. While Kallol Paul has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University in Jhargram, Asutosh Ghosh has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Rani Rashmoni Green University Tarakeswar, Hoogly and the Vice Chancellor of Harichand Guruchand University.

"Hon'ble Chancellor appoints VCs in 3 Universities today. Prof. Kallol Paul as VC of Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University, Jhargram Prof Asutosh Ghosh as VC of Rani Rashmoni Green University Tarakeswar, Hoogly and VC of Harichand Guruchand University," Bose said in a post on 'X'. Earlier this weekend, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on Governor CV Ananda Bose over the allegations of sexual harassment against him and said she would not visit Raj Bhavan and sit with him anymore, as "sitting with someone who has committed such misdeeds is a sin".

Addressing a poll rally in Howrah, Banerjee said, "If I am now called to the Raj Bhavan, I will not go... If the Governor wants to speak to me, he can call me on the road, and I will meet him there, After hearing about your misdeeds, sitting with you is a sin." Responding to the Governor's 'didigiri' remark, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "The governor said 'didigiri' (high-handedness) will not be tolerated... but Governor, you should resign first. Who are you to torture women?"

Earlier this week, the governor claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee practices "dirty politics" and warned that he would not accept her "Didigiri". Mamata Banerjee also accused the governor of showing 'edited' CCTV footage of the alleged molestation allegation incident to prove his innocence."Yesterday, the governor called the press and showed an edited video. I have the entire footage. I have got another video," she said.

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose launched a new programme in which any citizen in the state, except the Chief Minister and the state police, can see the CCTV footage of the incident if they send an email to the Governor or call at the Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

