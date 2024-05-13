Left Menu

After fourth phase, polling completed in 379 Lok Sabha constituencies in 23 states, UTs

Polling has also been completed in assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and in 28 assembly seats of Odisha state assembly

After fourth phase, polling completed in 379 Lok Sabha constituencies in 23 states, UTs
Voters waiting in queues to cast their votes in Etawah in UP.
Elections have been held in 379 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies with the conclusion of polling for the fourth phase on Monday. These constituencies are spread over 23 states and union territories.

Polling has also been completed in assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and in 28 assembly seats of Odisha state assembly. Polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls commenced at 7 am today and covered 96 parliamentary constituencies. The voter turnout is 63.41 so far.

Election Commission said that polling ended at 6 pm but a large number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations. It said that the weather was largely conducive and there was no marked heat wave-like conditions. A total of 1717 candidates were in the electoral fray in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

In an unfortunate incident, a polling official in Champapet, Telangana, passed away while on duty. Taking swift cognisance of the tragic demise, the Commission has directed CEO Telangana for immediate disbursal of ex-gratia payment to the family of the deceased polling officer. Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and will conclude on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

