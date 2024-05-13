People have unconditional love for, faith in PM Modi: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that people have unconditional love and faith in PM Modi. "People have unconditional love and faith in PM Modi. For all of us, he is our Prime Minister but for the people of Varanasi, he is their MP first. People of Varanasi have special rights on PM Modi," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega-five-kilometer-long roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday evening. Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi paid floral tribute to the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University.

He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Visuals from the spot showed an exuberant crowd gathered along the route and on terraces to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

There were performances along the way with women dancing and men carrying party flags in their hands. After the roadshow, the PM will also seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the procession will conclude after gracefully traversing through the city.

Amidst a vibrant display, the roadshow highlighted the remarkable achievements of the central government spanning the past decade, resonating with promises fulfilled and milestones attained. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI)

