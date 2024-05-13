Left Menu

People have unconditional love for, faith in PM Modi: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that people have unconditional love and faith in PM Modi.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 23:49 IST
People have unconditional love for, faith in PM Modi: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that people have unconditional love and faith in PM Modi. "People have unconditional love and faith in PM Modi. For all of us, he is our Prime Minister but for the people of Varanasi, he is their MP first. People of Varanasi have special rights on PM Modi," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega-five-kilometer-long roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday evening. Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi paid floral tribute to the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University.

He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Visuals from the spot showed an exuberant crowd gathered along the route and on terraces to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

There were performances along the way with women dancing and men carrying party flags in their hands. After the roadshow, the PM will also seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the procession will conclude after gracefully traversing through the city.

Amidst a vibrant display, the roadshow highlighted the remarkable achievements of the central government spanning the past decade, resonating with promises fulfilled and milestones attained. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024