EPS official faces defamation charges in city court

AIADMK leader EPS appeared in court for defamation charges filed by DMK MP Maran. Maran alleged EPS made false statements about his misuse of MP funds during election campaigns. The court postponed the hearing to June 27.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appeared before a city court in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

EPS, as the former Chief Minister is addressed, appeared before the 13th Metropolitan Magistrate M Dharmaprabhu, who posted to June 27 further hearing of the case.

In his defamation complaint, Maran submitted that Palaniswami, during the election campaign made defamatory statement against him relating to alleged non-utilisation of MP's fund. It was a false statement, and made intentionally to defame him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

