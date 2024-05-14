BMC orders action against all illegal hoardings in Mumbai after Ghatkopar tragedy

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday said that action will be taken against all the illegal hoardings in Mumbai, adding that the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar was not permitted by the civic body. A total of 44 people have been admitted to the hospital with injuries after the hoarding collapse incident that took place on Monday and claimed 14 lives. 31 have been discharged after treatment.

Speaking to reporters, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "BMC has ordered that action be taken against all illegal hoarding in the city. We are starting that today. A case has been registered in this case. This hoarding did not have any permission. A complaint was also received that some trees were also cut so that this hoarding would be visible. We have also registered a case again." A day after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area killing 14 people, and causing injuries to many more, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the owner of the advertising agency responsible for installing the billboard should be held responsible for the mishap.

Somaiya alleged that the police should declare the owner of the agency a "fugitive". "Bhavesh Bhinde, who is responsible for this accident, has fled. I have requested the police issue a red-card notice and declare him a fugitive. Bhavesh Bhinde's Ego Media has put up more than 24 illegal hoardings at various places," said Somaiya.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that strict action will be taken against the owner of the hoarding and that a case of culpable homicide has been registered in the incident. (ANI)

