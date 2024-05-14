Left Menu

SIT Raids Multiple Locations in Karnataka's Hassan in Sexual Abuse Case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:27 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sexual abuse cases against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, conducted raids at multiple places in and around Hassan district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the raids were carried out at the residences and offices of the close acquaintances of a BJP leader.

The searches were to trace the source of the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, they said.

The MP, who is seeking reelection as an NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat is absconding and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

