Putin signs decrees appointing government ministers
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Tuesday appointing all members of the government and planned a late-evening meeting with his new cabinet line-up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
The single announcement on the cabinet took the form of a list of all the appointees without commentary, indicating that Putin had signed the appropriate decrees. Tass news agency quoted Peskov as saying that Putin would hold a meeting with his new cabinet late in the evening.
"We are expecting such a meeting," Peskov told the agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
