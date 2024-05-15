"People within BJP hurt after Kangana fielded from Mandi," Pratibha Singh exudes confidence of Congress winning all Himachal LS seats

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Singh, exuded confidence that Congress will win all four parliamentary constituencies and six Assembly by-elections in the state, adding that devotees of deities and Hindus are "hurt" after the BJP fielded Kangana Ranaut in Mandi Parliamentary constituency. Speaking to ANI, Pratibha Singh on Tuesday asserted that Kangana was a surprise candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It is clear that the people within the BJP are hurt after Kangana ji was fielded as a candidate. She was a surprise for the BJP and it has given a setback to them, including RSS people. As far as Mandi Parliamentary Constituency is concerned, Virbhadra Singh ji served the area, and I remained among the people of the state. Even when I lost the Mandi seat, we remained among the people of Mandi. Now this has become a hot seat as it is becoming an attraction in the media after Kangana ji and we also have a young candidate," Pratibha Singh said. She further said that the Congress party is for strengthening women and making them empowered.

"There are several things in our favour; it's not about today the people of Himachal Pradesh, especially in areas where the society of local deities Virbhadra Singh ji had worked for these people. The then government, under Virbhadra Singh, increased the honorarium for those devotees in Mandi and Kullu Dev Sadan. The BJP had withdrawn this honorarium, and now these people are supporting the Congress party. I don't know if people are hurt after the candidature of Kangana Ji; people are surprised by her statements. Kangana was a surprise, for everyone. People will not tolerate politics in religion and in the name of Lord Ram, people have faith in deities and God, Lord Ram and Sita. We have been strengthening women, be it in the UPA government or in Himachal Pradesh," Pratibha Singh said. Singh said that the people of the state are in favour of the Congress party because of the work done in the last 15 months by the state government.

"On the basis of the ground report, I can say that we are in a comfortable position. The reason is that during the past 15 months of the Congress government in the state, those who lost their houses and became landless were provided houses and land. People are thankful for that and they are happy for this as the government helped those in need. The PWD department helped to restore the roads. The crops of farmers, especially the apple fruit, were sent to the markets right on time. Secondly, the employees of the state were seeking Old Pension Scheme and we implemented the OPS in the first cabinet meeting. In Rajasthan, the BJP has withdrawn it. The family members have benefited with this scheme and they are thankful to the state government. Third, the women in rural areas were waiting for the prices of milk to be increased for rural farmers, and we have provided. Fourthly, the honorarium of 1500 rupees for women has been started in the Lahaul-Spiti region and now this will be provided in the state. This message has been spread in areas where we have 6 Assembly by-elections," said Pratibha Singh. The decision to field Kangana from Mandi, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the ruling Congress in the state, adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In her maiden bid for membership of the Lower House, she faces a formidable challenge in the form of Congress heavyweight and the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time. (ANI)

