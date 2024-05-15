Odisha's Free Power Plan: BJD Announces Priority for Rural Electrification

Senior BJD leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian on Wednesday claimed that Patnaik will take oath for the sixth time on June 9 and his first order will be free power supply for 90 per cent population of Odisha.

Sharing a short video of his conversation with the CM during their visit to Deogarh district, Pandian said, ''With blessings of Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) and you (people), our favourite chief minister Naveen Babu will again take oath on June 9 and his first order will be free power supply for 90 per cent population of Odisha and extension of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) for all including government servants.'' After Pandian said this is, Patnaik then continued, ''Naveen Patnaik's Bijili (power) guarantee and Conch symbol's guarantee.'' This short video of the CM and Pandian came after state BJP leader Samir Mohanty sought clarification from the BJD on its free power supply promise.

Alleging the BJD has hoodwinked the people by making ''false'' promise of free power supply for all, Mohanty asked, ''Let the BJD clarify how many people are going to be benefitted from the free power supply promise?'' The BJD in its election manifesto has promised to provide free electricity to all domestic households consuming less than 100 units per month. For households consuming between 100-150 units, 50 units will be free.

''Almost the entire rural population will benefit from these initiatives. This will also benefit the urban households. This scheme will cover 85-90 per cent of the households in Odisha. Free electricity will be provided to farmers. This will bring relief to a large number of farmers who are dependent on agricultural pumps, especially in western Odisha,'' the party said in its manifesto.

