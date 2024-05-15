LS polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow for INDIA bloc's Chandni Chowk candidate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a roadshow in support of the INDIA bloc's Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Seat Jai Prakash Aggarwal in Delhi's Model Town. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats. Congress leader JP Aggarwal has been fielded against the BJP's Parveen Khandelwal.

During the roadshow, Kejriwal told the public that if they pressed the lotus button, he would go to jail, but if they pressed Congress leader JP Aggarwal's button, he would not have to go to jail again. "If you press the lotus button, I will go to jail and if you press Congress leader JP Aggarwal's button, then I will not have to go to jail again," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case. Congress and AAP are in a 3:4 seat-sharing agreement in Delhi. Notably, the AAP and Congress "mutually agreed" to go solo in Punjab, but are a part of INDIA bloc and are fighting in alliance in Delhi.

According to the seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls between the INDIA bloc members in Delhi, AAP is contesting four seats while Congress has fielded candidates in three constituencies. Notably, the BJP has won the Chandni Chowk constituency in the last two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, with former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan representing the area for the past 10 years.

Four phases of Lok Sabha polls have been held and the voting will conclude on June 1 with results on June 4. Voting for Delhi's seven seats is scheduled to be held on May 25. (ANI)

