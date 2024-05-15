Trump says he will accept June 27 debate with Biden, Fox News reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump says he intends to accept an invitation for a debate with U.S. President Joe Biden on CNN on June 27, Fox News reported on X.com on Wednesday.
Trump told Fox News: "I'll be there" and that he is "looking forward to being in beautiful Atlanta."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prosecutors Drill Down on Details in Trial Over Trump's Hush Money Payments
Trump NYC hush money trial to resume with banker's testimony
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail for contempt in hush money trial
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail for contempt in hush money trial
Court Orders Trump to Pay $9,000 Fine for Contempt in Hush Money Case, Issues Jail Warning