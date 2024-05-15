Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL50 MEA-GAZA-LD INDIAN **** In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it is ''deeply saddened'' over the death of former Indian Army officer Anil Kale at Rafah in the Gaza Strip and is in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident.**** DEL46 CAA-2NDLD CITIZENSHIP **** CAA gets rolling, first set of 14 people granted citizenship; total a few hundred get New Delhi: The first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was issued Wednesday here to 14 people, nearly two months after rules under the contentious law were notified to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries.**** DEL49 DL-LDALL MALIWAL **** Sanjay Singh meets Maliwal amid row over 'assault' incident; BJP holds protest, questions Kejriwal's silence New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met party colleague Swati Maliwal amid a row over her allegation that she was assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his aide Bibhav Kumar, even as the BJP sharpened its attack on the AAP supremo, asking him to come clean and demanding action against the guilty.**** ELN120 ELECTIONS-MH-MODI-LD RELIGION **** I am only exposing Congress' politics of appeasement: Prime Minister Modi Kalyan (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said while he was being accused of raising the Hindu-Muslim issue, he was only exposing the Congress and INDI alliance's politics of appeasement and their plans to divide people on religious lines.**** DEL52 ED-JH-MINISTER-LD-ARREST **** ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday arrested Congress leader and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam here in a money laundering case days after a massive cash seizure from premises linked to his aide, official sources said.**** DEL47 ELECTIONS-BJP-EC-RAHUL **** BJP petitions EC against Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Army New Delhi: The BJP Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families.**** ELN111 ELECTIONS-JH-HIMANTA-TEMPLES **** BJP needs 400 LS seats to build 'Krishna Janmabhoomi temple' and 'Gyanvapi temple': Himanta Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the BJP would build "Krishna Janmabhoomi temple" in Mathura and "Gyanvapi temple" in Kashi if it wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.**** DEL42 RJ-MINE-5THLD RESCUE **** Rajasthan mine collapse: Chief vigilance officer of Hindustan Copper dies, 14 rescued Jaipur: Hindustan Copper Limited's Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Kumar Pandey died after a lift collapsed at a mine in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana, police said on Wednesday.**** DEL58 MONSOON **** Southwest Monsoon to reach Kerala around May 31 New Delhi: Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala around May 31, setting the stage for the four-month rainfall season crucial for India's farm-based economy.**** DEL51 ED-ATIQ WIFE-CHARGESHEET **** ED files charge sheet against Atiq Ahmad's wife in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet against Shaista Parveen, the wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, in a money laundering case linked to alleged multi-crore extortion against the couple.**** ELN117 ELECTIONS-BJP-KHARGE-RATION **** Congress making false promises to win LS polls: BJP on Kharge's 10 kg ration promise New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of making ''false promises'' to win the Lok Sabha elections after the main opposition party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor.**** DEL26 INDIA-IRAN-SEAFARERS **** India asks Iran to release nearly 40 Indian seafarers from custody New Delhi: India has asked Iran to release nearly 40 Indian seafarers who were detained from four different merchant ships seized by the Persian Gulf country over the past eight months on different charges, sources said on Wednesday.**** ELN115 ELECTIONS-INTERVIEW-GOYAL-OUTSIDER **** Nobody more Mumbaikar than me: Piyush Goyal on opposition's outsider tag Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North, on Wednesday hit out at leaders of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for labelling him as an outsider, saying they are ''helpless'' and making ridiculous arguments.**** LEGAL LGD28 SC-NEWSCLICK-2NDLD PURKAYASTHA **** SC orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares arrest 'invalid' New Delhi: More than seven months after he was arrested under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as ''invalid'' the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and ordered his release.**** LGD24 SC-UTTARAKHAND-LD FOREST FIRES **** SC slams Uttarakhand for ''lackadaisical'' approach in controlling forest fires, calls chief secretary New Delhi: Slamming the Uttarakhand government for its ''lackadaisical'' approach in controlling forest fires, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the state's chief secretary to personally present himself before it on May 17 to give explanation, including on utilisation of funds and vacancies in forest department.**** FOREIGN FGN73 SLOVAKIA-5THLD FICO **** Slovak prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot, his Facebook profile says Prague: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile. AP**** FGN72 SINGAPORE-PM-2NDLD WONG **** Wong sworn in as Singapore's new Prime Minister Singapore: Singapore's fourth generation of leaders will ''lead in our own way'' with a leadership style that is different from previous generations, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday as he took oath of office in a planned political transition in the city-state. By Gurdip Singh**** FGN58 PAK-IMRAN-LD BAIL **** Pak HC grants bail to Imran Khan in 190 million pounds corruption case Islamabad: A High Court in Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to Imran Khan in the 190 million pounds corruption case, in which the jailed former prime minister and his wife are accused of receiving land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon. By Sajjad Hussain****

