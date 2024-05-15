YSRCP writes to poll body seeking replacement of special police observer

The ruling YSRCP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the special police observer, Deepak Mishra, for polls in Andhra Pradesh, alleging biased conduct and his replacement with a new observer.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), a YSRCP leader called for replacing Mishra with a new police observer known for ''honesty and integrity to ensure a level playing field for all parties involved''.

''We bring to your attention the grave concerns regarding the conduct of Deepak Mishra... several incidents have occurred which indicate a blatant bias towards the TDP and a disregard for the principles of neutrality and fairness in the electoral process,'' said the YSRCP leader.

According to YSRCP, Mishra is acting in favour of the TDP at the behest of a retired police official, and ''passing instructions to district SPs to act upon the complaints of TDP'' and not bothering to respond to the ruling party's plaints.

The YSRCP leader requested the poll body to look into this matter and call back Mishra ''with immediate effect''.

