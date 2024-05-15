Left Menu

BJP to provide 'Janata Ka Sarkar' in Odisha: Nadda

He said India for the first time got a woman finance minister, a woman defence minister and a women external affairs minister under the leadership of Narendra Modi.Giving an example of women-led development, Nadda said a tribal daughter of Odisha has become the President.

BJP to provide 'Janata Ka Sarkar' in Odisha: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday pledged to offer a 'Janata Ka Sarkar' (people's government) to the citizens of Odisha. Addressing a function of BJP’s women wing here, Nadda said, ''Say goodbye to the officer-led government as the BJP will provide Janata Ka Sarkar''.

He also said only the BJP can provide a women-oriented government in the country by empowering them. He said India for the first time got a woman finance minister, a woman defence minister and a women external affairs minister under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Giving an example of women-led development, Nadda said a tribal daughter of Odisha has become the President. ''Women officers are inducted in the defence forces and a number of women scientists are in top positions in the ISRO,'' he added.

He alleged that the BJD government is giving bribes for votes. ''They are trying to snatch your rights for five years by paying only 54 paise per day,'' Nadda said.

Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has promised to provide cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to women, which they can encash in two years, he added.

