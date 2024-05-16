Ram temple was built in Ayodhya because of BJP govt's efforts: MP CM Mohan Yadav

The Ram temple was built in Ayodhya because of the efforts of the BJP government and this time when the party returns to power, ''even Lord Shri Krishna in Mathura will smile'', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader was in Delhi to campaign for his party for the Lok Sabha elections. The seven parliamentary seats in the national capital will go to polls on May 25 in sixth round of the seven-phase of general elections. ''If Lord Ram is smiling in his temple in Ayodhya, it is because of the efforts of the (Narendra) Modi government... So once again it will be the Modi government and this time, even Lord Shri Krishna in Mathura will smile. For this votes should go only to the BJP,'' he said.

He said Delhi saw incidents of terrorism during the tenures of previous governments at the Centre. But nothing happened during the 10 years of the Modi government, Yadav said.

''This is an example of the strong leadership of the Modi government,'' he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a poll rally in Malkaganj in support of his party's North East Delhi seat candidate Manoj Tiwari. He dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ''Ranchordas (deserter)'' for fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi. Both parliamentary seats are in Uttar Pradesh.

''In the previous Lok Sabha polls, he left Amethi and contested from Wayanad in Kerala. Now he is contesting from Rae Bareli. Why did not Rahul Baba contest from Amethi. He has become 'Ranchordas','' Chouhan said.

He also attacked Congress' candidate from North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, alleging that he raised slogans ''Bharat tere tukde honge''.

A gathering of Sikhs in the Chandni Chowk constituency earlier in the day extended support to BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal.

BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, ''Now Sikhs across the country have understood that if anyone can fulfill the dream of a developed India, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On one hand there is the Congress which massacred Sikhs and on the other hand there is the BJP, which is a partner in the sorrows and joys of Sikhs.'' Manoj Tiwari campaigning for South Delhi BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in Sangam Vihar appealed to the Purvanchali people to vote for him to make Modi prime minister again of the country.

