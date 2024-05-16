His name is not Kejriwal but "corruption-wal": Shivraj Singh Chauhan

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be named "Corruption-wal" (corrupt man) alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party leader has "broken all records" in corruption. "There is no one whom Arvind Kejriwal has not cheated. First, he cheated on Anna Hazare and then the people of Delhi. Now his name is not Kejriwal but Corruption-wal. He has broken all records of corruption. He is the biggest example of corruption.Kejriwal's party has become the most corrupt. Wherever they go, they indulge in corruption in new ways. All the leaders of this alliance are alike," Chouhan said while addressing a rally in Delhi on Wednesday.

The BJP, this time, replaced all its candidates for the national capital, barring Manoj Tiwari, the sitting MP from North East Delhi. Khandelwal is pitted against Congress' JP Agarwal in Chandni Chowk. Polling for all seven seats in the national capital will be conducted in a single phase on May 25, the sixth or penultimate phase of the ongoing national elections.

The Congress, which split the seats this time with INDIA partner Aam Aadmi Party, has also fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Dalit leader Udit Raj from the North West. The AAP, which is contesting four seats to the Congress' three, has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi while former minister and senior leader Somnath Bharti is pitted against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj in the battle for the prestigious New Delhi constituency.

The party has also fielded Sahiram Pahalwan from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. The BJP also put Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Malhotra and Yogendra Chandolia on its tickets for West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi and North West Delhi.

The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

