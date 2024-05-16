Left Menu

BJP will end reservation if it comes to power: Kejriwal

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP will change the Constitution and end reservation if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.The people of BJP have always been against reservation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 10:52 IST
BJP will end reservation if it comes to power: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP will change the Constitution and end reservation if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

''The people of BJP have always been against reservation. They will change the Constitution and end reservation after coming to power,'' he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here.

Kejriwal reiterated his claim that Yogi Adityanath will be removed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister if the BJP again comes to power. Yadav claimed the BJP has been defeated in the first four phases of Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024