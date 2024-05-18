Yogi Adityanath Rallies in Maharashtra: Inheritance Tax Criticism and Future Vision for India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance tax, saying that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soul has crept into the grand old party.

He likened the inheritance tax to the 'jizya' tax imposed by Aurangzeb on non-Muslim citizens.

Addressing rallies in Maharashtra on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Adityanath also claimed that PoK will become part of India in six months after Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time. During the rally in Malegaon town in Nashik district, where he canvassed votes for BJP's Dhule candidate and former Union minister Suresh Bhamre, Adityanath said his party was contesting elections not merely for power but to build a developed India.

''There should be no doubt that Narendra Modi is returning once again as the prime minister,'' he asserted, adding that only the BJP and its NDA allies can provide security to the country. The Congress and the INDI alliance have no leader, policy or vision, and the party's manifesto is like the one of the Muslim League, he claimed.

Adityanath also alleged that the Congress wants to give reservations of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities to Muslims.

''Inheritance tax is like jizya imposed by Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress,'' Adityanath said.

He also claimed that for the Congress and its INDI alliance partners, winning polls is a way to loot the country, but for the BJP, it is to make India a strong power.

Post-2014, India's stature has risen in the world. But before that, borders were unsecured, and there was infiltration and explosions by terrorists, he said.

Before 2014, there were riots before every Hindu festival, he added.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya symbolises the sentiments of 140 crore people of India, the UP chief minister said, adding that Lord Ram will ensure that the opposition bloc doesn't come to power.

''I ask those who are pro-Pakistan to go and beg in that country. There is no place in India for those who shower praise on that nation,'' Adityanath said.

He said there should be no place for those who eat in India but sing praises of Pakistan.

Pakistan's population is 23 crore, Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, he said.

On the infrastructure front, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has built an extensive network of highways under PM Modi's leadership, he said.

In another campaign rally for party candidate Hemant Savara in Palghar, the UP CM claimed that PoK will become part of India in six months after Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time.

He cited a media report, which stated that in the last three years, all dreaded terrorists in Pakistan were killed, and Indian agencies were involved in it.

''How can we spare those who killed our countrymen? We will not worship those who kill our people. We will do what they deserve,'' he said. Adityanath further said earlier mafias in Uttar Pradesh spread anarchy, became a threat to women and businessmen and were hurdles to development. ''But, we ran a bulldozer and dealt with them,'' he said.

''Now nobody thinks of riots. Now no one offers namaaz on roads in Uttar Pradesh, and speakers have been removed from mosques,'' he said.

