Swati Maliwal's assault case: BJP slams CM Kejriwal for being silent seeks resignation

A day After Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh admitted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, had "misbehaved" with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, BJP once again slammed Kejriwal for being silent on the issue. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia holding a press conference on Thursday questioned Kejriwal for his silence on the issue and sought his resignation.

"She is certainly the leader of the opposition party but BJP is fighting to ensure that she gets justice. In the police general diary it was mentioned that a call had been received by police and it was made through Swati Maliwal's mobile the caller mentioned that 'I am speaking from CM's residence and he made me thrashed from his PA Bibhav Kumar'. It's not important which party she belongs but she should get justice." "Arvind Kejriwal should answer and if you are a coward CM and cannot speak even a single word then you should resign because the women of the country are angry and feeling insulted and only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this," he added.

On Thursday morning, as Kejriwal entered the venue for his press conference with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reporters attempted to question him on the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The AAP supremo however refused to answer any questions. During the press conference when the issue was raised, Akhilesh Yadav brushed aside the question saying "There are other issues that are more important than this."

It was then left to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to defend his party. The AAP MP accused the BJP of playing political games on the issue and alleged that the BJP had been behind Swati Maliwal being dragged and manhandled by Delhi police during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. "Aam Aadmi Party is our family. The party has taken a clear stand on this issue...Can they answer on the case of Swati Maliwal, when she went to fight for justice for women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, they made the police drag and beat her up. Don't play political games on this," Singh said speaking to reporters.

Earlier, the BJP accused the AAP of failing to act against Bibhav Kumar the PA to Arvind Kejriwal who was allegedly behind the assault on Maliwal. Sharing a picture of Bibhav with Arvind Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport the BJP questioned the AAP for not acting against him despite an assurance from party MP Sanjay Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)