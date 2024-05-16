Shooter in attack on Slovak PM Fico was 'lone wolf', says minister
Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Slovakia
The suspect in an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico acted alone and had taken part in anti-government protests, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a news conference.
"This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself in the latest period after the presidential election," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovakian Interior Minister Confirms Charges Against Suspect in Prime Minister Shooting
Gambia's Former Interior Minister Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity by Swiss Court
French state expect to regain control of New Caledonia situation soon, Interior Minister says
Gambia's Former Interior Minister Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity