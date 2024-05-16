Left Menu

Shooter in attack on Slovak PM Fico was 'lone wolf', says minister

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:21 IST
The suspect in an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico acted alone and had taken part in anti-government protests, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a news conference.

"This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself in the latest period after the presidential election," he said.

