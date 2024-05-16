Sitharaman slams TMC govt for Bengal's 'decline'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of bringing shame to West Bengal through industrial and societal degradation, and corruption.

She also alleged that under the TMC rule, the condition of the state has worsened when compared to the Left regime. She said that even during the Left period, till 2010, the net migration of migrant labourers was positive.

Interacting with prominent personalities of West Bengal here, she claimed that though ''Maa, Mati, Manush'' was the slogan of the ruling party, all three - women, land and people - were defamed under the TMC government.

West Bengal's monthly per capita expenditure in both rural and urban areas was among the lowest in the country, Sitharaman said.

In rural and urban Bengal, it is in sixth and eighth positions from the bottom, she said.

''It is lower than the eight northeastern states... This is due to the flight of industry from here and lack of job creation,'' the union finance minister added.

The industry is dwindling in West Bengal due to rampant extortion and corruption, Sitharaman alleged.

She claimed the state lost chip manufacturing to Assam due to the absence of a proactive government. Assam has a BJP-led government.

''It is the responsibility of the people of Bengal to bring back the glory in manufacturing, which was 24 per cent in 1947, but has dropped to less than 3 per cent now,'' she said.

She criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly depriving the common people.

Sitharaman also highlighted the financial misappropriation of Rs 2 lakh crore mentioned by CAG in 2021, in the school jobs scam.

About Sandeshkhali where local TMC leaders were accused of sexual assault and land grab, Sitharaman claimed that the TMC government protected the main accused for 55 days and is now trying to intimidate the suffering women.

She was alluding to TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's arrest on February 29 after being on the run for 55 days. Sitharaman said the state government protected the main accused for 55 days and is now trying to intimidate the suffering women. Sitharaman alleged that there are repeated instances of ''victim-shaming'' in Bengal, including in Sandeshkhali.

Victim shaming happens when the ''victim'' of wrongdoing or a crime is blamed or criticised, rather than its perpetrator.

''It has happened in the Park Street rape case (of a woman in 2012), and in 2022, the rape of a 14-year-old girl,'' she said.

She spoke in length about achievements of the BJP government such as offering AIIMS hospital in Kalyani, Awas Yojana LPG connection, potable water supply, and road building.

Reminding Bengal's past, she urged the people of Bengal to rise again to bring back its past glory.

Sitharaman also condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking action against the AAP leader who was accused of assaulting the party's Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

She claimed that Kejriwal was seen roaming with the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)