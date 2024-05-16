BJP's Chandigarh candidate takes jibe at Manish Tewari over switching seats

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:23 IST
The BJP's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress' Manish Tewari, asking him to share with voters from where he will contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Tandon said while Tewari has been claiming to be a national leader, it has always been a ''mystery'' why he changed his constituency in every election.

''Now that he is contesting from Chandigarh, which constituency will he shift to in the 2029 elections?'' Tandon asked.

The BJP candidate also asked why the Congress nominees in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, which were ''rarely'' represented by Tewari in the past, are not calling him to campaign for them.

The Congress leader was the MP from Ludhiana between 2009 and 2014. He was elected from Anandpur Sahib in 2019.

Tandon claimed Tewari is the only MP running from one constituency to another in the last 10 years for the simple reason that he has nothing to show to his voters.

''He is playing a similar trick on voters in Chandigarh,'' the BJP candidate claimed.

Acknowledging the problems of EWS flats at Dhanas Colony, Tandon reaffirmed his dedication to resolving the leasehold-to-freehold issue.

He reiterated his promise to provide housing to underprivileged individuals through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, once elected.

Tandon exhorted the voters to come out in large numbers and ensure that the Union Territory achieves a record-breaking 90 per cent turnout figure.

