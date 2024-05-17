Left Menu

Dow tops 40,000, Biden trolls Trump in split-screen video

In an accompanying video, a split screen shows Donald Trump campaigning in the 2020 presidential election he lost to the Democrat. "If Biden wins, you're going to have a stock market collapse the likes of which you've never had," Trump says in the video clip.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 01:18 IST
Dow tops 40,000, Biden trolls Trump in split-screen video
  • Country:
  • United States

The Dow topped 40,000 for the first time on Thursday in an all-time high, giving U.S. President Joe Biden an opening to prove his Republican election rival's 2020 predictions wrong. The state of the U.S. economy looms as one of the larger factors weighing on the Democratic president's bid for reelection. Persistently high prices have hindered Biden's efforts to win credit from voters for his handling of the economy, although inflation in recent months has been easing.

"Good one, Donald," Biden said in a post on X hours after the blue-chip index made its gains. In an accompanying video, a split screen shows Donald Trump campaigning in the 2020 presidential election he lost to the Democrat.

"If Biden wins, you're going to have a stock market collapse the likes of which you've never had," Trump says in the video clip. The top half of the screen shows the year 2024 and images of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with commentary from an array of business television newscasters on the 40,000 breach.

"The Dow 30 broke 40,000 for the first time in history," one broadcaster says. "Look at that market!" exclaims a second.

"We see earnings increasing for the second quarter. We see record earnings estimates for the third and fourth quarter and that's what really impresses me," another intones. The video ends with Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney saying, "I've been doing this a long time. I never expected the Dow to hit 40,000."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Biden has struggled to convince voters of the efficacy of his economic policies despite a backdrop of low unemployment and above-trend economic growth. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed Trump had a 7 percentage-point edge over Biden on the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024