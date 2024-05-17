Punjab Police Urges Farmers to Protest Democratically

Farmers should protest in a democratic manner and not block anyone's path, a senior Punjab Police officer said on Friday and asserted that everyone has an equal right to campaign for the elections.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla also said the police will leave no stone unturned to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

He further said action is taken if anybody is found violating the law.

There are clear directions from the Election Commission that everyone, be it BJP, Independent or any other party, has equal rights to campaign for votes, Shukla said.

BJP candidates are facing protests from farmers while campaigning in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. As part of the protests, the farmers ask questions to the BJP candidates and display black flags at them for not agreeing to their demands.

In Moga, Shukla held a meeting with senior officials of the police's Faridkot and Ferozepur ranges to review preparations and security arrangements for the elections.

He said 80 per cent of the police force is being deployed in the border state to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the elections and to instil confidence among the general public while also maintaining law and order in sensitive and ultra-sensitive areas.

At least 272 more companies of central forces will reach the state soon, he said.

Twenty-six companies of central forces have already been deployed in Punjab. At least 220 inter-state checkpoints are being installed in these districts to strengthen security.

Shukla said 3,103 sensitive polling booths have been identified where an adequate number of security forces will be deployed.

The senior officer also appealed to the public to cooperate with the Punjab Police for the elections to be conducted peacefully and transparently.

Shukla directed the officials to conduct professional policing and not allow anyone to disturb the state's peace and harmony. He ordered them to speed up the checking of vehicles, especially commercial ones, entering and leaving the state to prevent the entry of drugs and illicit liquor.

He also directed the officials to make special efforts to nab culprits involved in heinous crimes, drug trafficking and looting, as well as speed up the investigation and prosecution of election-related crime cases.

