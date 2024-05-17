Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2024 07:08 IST
Real question this year is will US continue to be strong, multiracial, multiethnic, multi-religious democracy: Neera Tanden
Washington, May 17 (PTI): As America goes out to vote in its presidential elections six months from now, the real question this year will be whether the United States will continue to be a strong, multiracial, multiethnic, multi-religious democracy, a top White House official told Indian Americans on Thursday.

"Real question this year, which will have profound impact for the future, is whether we continue to be a strong, multiracial, multiethnic, multi-religious democracy where many of us are welcomed, all of us are part of the American dream, or whether we start retracting from that," Neera Tanden, Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden, told Indian Americans at the annual summit and gala of Indian American Impact.

"I think this is really a profound moment, not just for your involvement, but your leadership. It's important to be involved in the election. It's important to engage, but it's also important to bring more and more people into the political process because that question really is before us in a very profound way," Tanden said.

The highest ranking Indian American in the White House said that her experience over the last several decades has been one of expanding opportunity. "I am really grateful that this country has welcomed my advancement. I feel very privileged to be able to work in the White House on issues that matter to Indian Americans and all Americans," she said.

"It is a profound honour and responsibility, but I also think part of our responsibility is to ensure that our children and our grandchildren have more opportunity in this great country than we do," Tanden said in her remarks.

The two-day annual event of Indian American Impact concluded Thursday.

Referring to the Indian Americans in the US Congress and the large numbers of them in the Biden administration, in particular in the White House, Tanden said: "I just want to take a moment to recognize that our ability to lead in this administration is because there are so many voices, so many people engaged in politics and policy."

