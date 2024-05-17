Left Menu

CCTV Footage Surfaces from Kejriwal's Home; AAP Alleges Political Motivation

The political hitman has started making efforts to save himself, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Friday as purported CCTV footage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence surfaced online.In the 52-second video, Maliwal is seen arguing with the security staff at the chief ministers residence.Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwals aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief ministers official residence on Monday.

The ''political hitman'' has started making efforts to save himself, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Friday as purported CCTV footage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence surfaced online.

In the 52-second video, Maliwal is seen arguing with the security staff at the chief minister's residence.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.

''Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself,'' Maliwal said in a post on X without naming anyone.

''By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being thrashed? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is examined,'' she said.

In the purported video, Maliwal is heard saying that she has called the police control room and would wait till the police personnel arrive.

''I will tell all. Let me talk to your DCP,'' she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her.

